Would You Spend a Night in this Haunted New York Jail?
Nobody wants to go to jail but what if the jailhouse was haunted and you were free to leave after a few hours? Haunted Nights will be hosting a paranormal investigation tour of what they describe as the very active, Old Washington County Jail and Historic Salem Courthouse in Salem, New York.
The Old Washington County Jail and the Historic Salem Courthouse were both in use as recently as the 1990's but according to novaspis.com, the courthouse and jail has held a lot of spirit ‘activity’ in the prison cells where numerous prisoners committed suicide, as well as the basement where the showers were located.
Old Washington County Jail - Historic Salem Courthouse
The Old Washington County Jail is also home to the Historic Salem Courthouse in Salem, New York
