‘World’s Best Tribute Band’ Brit Floyd Come To UPAC November 3rd; Enter To Win

Celebrate 50 years of the masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon with tribute group Brit Floyd when they perform at the Ulster Performing Arts Center on November 3rd!

The Brit Floyd show is more than just your average tribute concert. This note-for-note rendition of the iconic album features world-class musicians who will precisely recreate classic tracks such as “Time”, “Money”, and “The Great Gig in the Sky”. They will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd's catalogs, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, The Division Bell, and much more. Accompanying the performance will be a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables, and theatrics. Widely regarded as the world’s greatest rock tribute show, you won't want to miss this!

