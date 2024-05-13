Get ready to immerse yourself in the timeless melodies and legendary guitar solos of one of rock's most iconic figures. David Gilmour, the mastermind behind Pink Floyd's unforgettable soundscapes, is set to grace the stage of Madison Square Garden for two unforgettable nights on November 4th and 5th as part of his highly anticipated Luck and Strange Tour.

For fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience Gilmour's musical magic live, WPDH is offering an exclusive chance to win tickets to this monumental event. This is your golden opportunity to witness a living legend in action, performing some of his greatest hits alongside tracks from his solo career.

For those who can't wait to secure their seats, early access to tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 15th, at 10 am local time by signing up at davidgilmour.com. This exclusive opportunity ensures that dedicated fans have the first opportunity to secure their place at this historic event before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th, at 10 am local time.

Don't miss out on your chance to witness a musical legend in the heart of New York City. Whether you're a die-hard Pink Floyd aficionado or simply appreciate the power of live music, David Gilmour's Luck and Strange Tour promises an experience like no other. Enter now for your chance to win tickets and make memories that will last a lifetime.