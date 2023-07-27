Many Hudson Valley dog parents look for places they can take their dogs to interact and socialize with other like-minded dogs. Places can be hard to find. What if I told you that there is a new place you can go and by signing up, you will be helping a dog who needs a home?

I, unfortunately, have a dog who is not the playful kind she is more of a thinker. Pearl prefers to watch the activity as opposed to getting in it so fair to say Pearl hasn't been to many dog parks. But hey never say never there is a first time for everything.

Woof Gardens the New Dog Park in Saugerties, New York

Two dogs playing in the park, sunny day sanjagrujic loading...

Ulster County Canines is a non-profit dog shelter and adoption center located in Saugerties, New York. They offer a variety of services to the community including helping people-less dogs find their forever home. They do this through donations and now through their brand-new dog park.

Woof Gardens A Forest of Fun is opening this weekend with a great big grand opening celebration. On Saturday, July 29th join Ulster Caninies for the debut of this amazing place for dogs to play in the Hudson Valley.

Matthew Murray Matthew Murray loading...

If you look on Ulster County Canine's website you will see that this project has been underway for a while and the opening day has finally arrived. The event runs from 12 PM to 4 PM on Saturday and will include off-leash playtime in the dog park, music, food, raffles, prizes, and vendors for both dogs and humans.

Everyone is invited to come to check out this park's unique features. While you are there you can also find out more about the good work Ulster Canines is doing to help the homeless pet population in Ulster County.

Time to add Woof Gardens - Top Rate Dog Parks Around the Hudson Valley

