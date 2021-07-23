Woody Turns 60, Will He Celebrate in the HV?

It's a pretty big milestone. Where will Woody Harrelson be celebrating his birthday in the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley is being called the 'new Hollywood' by many. It appears like we really are earning that nickname. Several major television and film productions have been taken place in the region over the past few years. The number of projects continue to grow.

One project that several people are excited for is the the new HBO series, The White House Plumbers. It stars Woody Harrelson and since production began he has been seen all over the Hudson Valley from Beacon and Poughkeepsie all the way to Albany while one set. He was spotted with the crew at Cafe Amacord in Beacon last month. Just a few weeks ago we found out he was rock climbing at Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie.

Woody clearly loves hanging out in the area and doesn't mind brushing elbows with Hudson Valley residents. He might be keeping his day pretty low key. However, if he is still in the area the there's a good chance he might be going out to a local place tonight.

I'm not one to keep up on celebrity birthdays but when the celebrity has been frequently hanging out in the Hudson Valley I have to admit that I'm a little bit curious if he's going to be out on the town tonight.

Woody Harrelson is a gem. If you happen to see him celebrating tonight you had better wish him a happy birthday.