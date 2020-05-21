Woodstock Farm Sanctuary Online

Like so many other Hudson Valley businesses and organizations, Woodstock Farm Sanctuary has temporarily closed their doors to the public. But that doesn't mean you can't stay up to date or even visit with the animals. They have some great stuff going on online.

Tonight at 6PM you can go online and say goodnight to each of the Woodstock Sanctuary's rescued residents as the caregivers close the Sanctuary. Goodnight cows, goodnight air, goodnight sanctuary sounds everywhere.

And every other Wednesday at 10:30AM, it's Sanctuary Storytime. The Sanctuary goes live on Facebook to read a children's book with one of the rescued residents. This is a great opportunity for parents with kids at home to connect with the animals and enjoy a wholesome story hour.

Want to be part of the Woodstock Sanctuary online fun? Visit their facebook page or the website. And if you want, you can also make a donation while you're there.

