The New York State Police have opened a new investigation into the unsettling discovery of a deceased individual who's body appeared on the property of a famous New York State historical site.

Investigation at Vanderbilt Mansion

The historical site acting as the setting for this police investigation is none other then the Vanderbilt Mansion located in Hyde Park, New York. Law enforcement were first called to the scene on Friday December 6, 2024.

The call was made to law enforcement after the body was discovered by a hiker at around noon on Friday. Following the call, New York State Police in Rhinebeck as well as members from the Hyde Park Police Department rushed to the scene to begin their investigation.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the body was located near the east shore of the Hudson River south of Bard Rock. The body was that of a female and the unidentified victim's death was stated as being "suspicious".

Investigation Update

At this point, law enforcements investigation is still in the early stages however, the first update was provided by the New York State Police. In that update, it stated that the woman's body had been examined by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner.

While the press release did not mention a cause of death, it did provide a description of the victim. The deceased is a Caucasian female with brown eyes, weighs 112 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has gray hair. In addition, the deceased did not have any scars, marks or tattoo's that could aid in identification.

Law enforcement is actively attempting to identify the deceased at this time. Anyone with any information regarding a missing elderly woman in the Hyde Park area is asked to please contact Inv. Filippini at 845-677-7300. Please refer case # NY2400970235.

We will continue to follow this story if or when new information is made available.

