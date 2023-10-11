Police say a woman from New York state, who they have arrested nine times in just six months, is in deep trouble yet again. Local law enforcement even went on to say that the nine arrests don't include the arrests from other agencies or ones where she was not taken into custody.

Offcials say the suspect is facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Police Say Columbia County Woman Attacked and Robbed Elderly Woman

The Hudson Police Department says that they responded to a call the evening of October 5, for a report of a woman, who they say was "chasing and attacking people with a weapon that appeared to be a broom or a stick."

Police say this follows a pattern, as they claim the suspect is a "troubled individual in need of assistance", who has attacked people unprovoked.

See Also: New York State Man Named DJ Smooth Arrested For Not Being So Smooth

WNYT says that the 34-year-old Hudson woman allegedly robbed a disabled elderly woman, and then chased her with a large stick. The victim told police that the suspect pushed her to the ground, and stole $100 dollars from her purse she was carrying.

Ingram Publishing Ingram Publishing loading...

WNYT says the suspect fled the scene, though was arrested shortly after.

More Recent Bizarre News From New York State

WNYT says that a 41-year-old man, not wearing any clothes, allegedly kicking in a door on the grounds of a golf course in Warrensburg. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that they got a call early morning that the naked man had "entered an occupied dwelling located on the grounds of Cronin’s Golf Course."

Police also say the same man broke into another second dwelling, though that home was thankfully not occupied at the time.

According to FindLaw, New York criminalizes exposure of a person, one of several offenses "against public sensibilities," where a person appears in a public place and exposes (or does not clothe) the private or intimate parts of his or her body.

See Also: Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack