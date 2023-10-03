As it's often said, you can't give yourself a nickname,

And while the origins of one New York state man's nickname are not fully known at this point, police say his actions did not live up to his moniker at all. You'd think someone calling themselves 'smooth' would want to make things easy for themselves?

In fact, officials are saying this unlikely named suspect is now facing felony charges of 4th degree grand larceny.

Penalties

According to The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates, while there are no mandatory prison sentence for a grand larceny in the fourth degree conviction, you may be sentenced to prison for up to four years.

DJ Smooth Gets Busted

The New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers responded to a stolen wallet complaint that occurred at an Aldi grocery store in the town of Dunkirk, NY.

State Police say the complainant told them that she had mistakenly left her wallet near the register after paying for her groceries. However, when she realized her wallet was missing, she went back in the store and could not find it

With the assistance of Aldi’s management, State Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed an unknown male, identified as a 39-year-old Dunkirk man, taking the wallet with him as he left the store.

Further investigation would reveal that the suspect had an alias of “DJ Smooth.” Police have not disclosed if this is some sort of stage name, or if he just decided to start calling himself DJ Smooth one day.

State Police said they would later locate Smooth. and take him into custody without incident. He was transported for processing where he was ultimately charged with Grand Larceny 4th degree, an E felony.

Not so smooth.