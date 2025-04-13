A woman in New York, who claimed she suffered severe injuries after a fall, has reportedly won a multi-million dollar lawsuit. The plaintiff's lawyers say the verdict was finally reached eleven years after the initial fall, and ten years after she first filed suit against a market.

The woman's attorneys say she ultimately won a $6.45 million judgment against an upscale gourmet grocery store, who they say allegedly did not clean up a rather foul mess on a sidewalk outside.

New York Woman Wins $6M Dollar Lawsuit After She Slipped On Fish Guts

PIX11 reports that a Manhattan woman was awarded a judgement over nearly six and a half million dollars after she slipped and fell on fish guts outside outside a Citarella Gourmet Market in Manhattan.

According to a spokesperson for Jacoby & Meyers, the market made a report about the incident, but had said the woman tripped and fell on cellar doors. PIX11 reports that the fall happened in August 2014, with the victim filing suit the following year.

The Upper West Side woman's lawyers say that she suffered “severe” injuries after the fall, including a knee dislocation that required multiple surgeries. The New York Post reports that the woman has had to have surgery "at least 12 times over the last decade."

The woman told the Post that "of all the things that could have happened to me, and I slip on slimy, clear fish guts”. The same woman is actually a retired trainer for OSHA, where she once taught construction workers how to avoid falling on job sites, according to the Post.

