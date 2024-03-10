Lower Hudson Valley Woman Accused of Biting Police Officer
This is not what they mean by taking a bite out of crime. In fact, they got the other way around.
A Hudson Valley woman, who officials say was "extremely intoxicated", has been charged with second degree assault. The New York Daily News reports that the suspect allegedly bit a police officer after cops were called a disturbance early Saturday.
Police Say Westchester Woman Assaulted Officer
Nassau County Police told the Daily News that officials were called to a home on Long Island around 2 AM Saturday, over reports of a disturbance. The Daily News says a 59-year-old woman from Cortlandt Manor was drunk at the time, as police called for a stretcher.
While it has not been disclosed what the disturbance at the home in the Village of westbury, things quickly took a strange turn, says officials
Police say when they tried to put the intoxicated suspect on the stretcher and into an ambulance, she bit an officer on the elbow.
Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, says the Daily News.
New York State Man Allegedly Bit Cop During Wedding Brawl
A New York state man was charged with assault after police say a massive brawl broke out at a wedding. The situation was so out of control, that one venue spokesperson told ABC "in our almost 35 years of operations, a situation of this type has never happened."
Police Say Brawl Broke Out at Wedding
ABC says that it all started when an uninvited guest showed up to the reception at a catering hall in Suffolk County. Police said they witnessed "several skirmishes" amongst the more than one hundred guests in attendance .
During this nasty nuptials, the bride's 22-year-old brother bit an officer on the arm and punched them in the face, according to the New York Post.
ABC says the family of the man claims the wedding crasher brought a gun to the venue, though police say they have found no evidence of that. Suffolk Police say it took them almost 40 minutes to get the wedding fisticuffs under control.
