Woman at Pennsylvania Walmart Hit in Head With Cold Chicken

You may have heard of the website The People of Walmart? Now, we're not sure what exactly happened here, or what may have provoked this incident. But what we do know is that a frozen chicken belongs in your freezer, to be thawed and later prepared for dinner. Chickens aren't meant to be thrown at other human beings. But this is what happened, according to police, right in the middle of a large store. Why are people so crazy?

News 21 is reporting that a 20-year-old has been charged after throwing a cold chicken at a 52-year-old woman's head. The fowl assault happened at a Walmart Supercenter in Chambersburg, PA, according to Pennsylvania State Police. There is no indication at this time why the bird was tossed at the back of the woman's head to begin with. There is also no word from authorities how much of a mess it made when it impacted against the back of the victim's head. An investigation continues.

If this story sounds a bit familiar, you may be thinking of another food related assault at a different Walmart earlier this year. Police say a fight broke out in the potato chip aisle at a Walmart location in May. It is uncertain what exactly the history was between the two combatants, but PIX 11 is reporting that a woman was arrested after she allegedly smacked another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat.

Police say the suspect first tried to spit in the face of the victim, and then decided to pull out the big stops by whacking the other woman with the 10-pound piece of meat right in the face. Officials did not go into detail how she was able to muster the strength to swing such a big piece of meat, but it must have been quite the sight to behold that fateful day.

