Ulta Beauty is a widely-known chain of beauty stores, that carries a variety of high-end and cheaper cosmetics, fragrances, nail products, as well as bath and body products. According to Wikipedia, the franchise has over 1,300 locations across the U.S., with over 40 locations in New York state.

Police say one New York state woman, who had already been banned from "all Ulta locations", stole thousands dollars worth of products from a store in state.

Possible Penalties

The penalties for Grand Larceny (class B felony) in the state of New York can carry a minimum of one to three years in state prison, and a maximum of eight and one third to twenty-five years in state prison, according to Law.

New York State Woman Allegedly Stole Thousand in Fragrances

WHAM 13 reports that a 20-year-old Rochester woman was arrested after she allegedly stole over $34 thousand of dollars worth of fragrances from a Ulta Beauty store in Victor. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the suspect stole the products between December 8, 2023 and February, 7, 2024.

The woman, who WHAM says had previously already been banned from all Ulta locations has been charged with five counts of grand larceny and two counts of burglary.

A somewhat similar incident happened in October 2023, when a 22-year-old Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly defrauding multiple department stores in Monroe and Ontario Counties.

State Police go on to say throughout this scheme, the suspect defrauded the stores a total of $10,175.25.

