Two people have been arrested and charged with 3rd-degree grand larceny after police say they stole thousands from an Orange County firehouse. Officials say the illegal transactions go back several months. What makes matters worse is that both suspects actually worked for the fire company, says police.

The website of Stephen Bilkis & Associates says that if you're convicted of 3rd-degree grand larceny in New York state, you can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

New York State Pair Allegedly Worked From Within to Steal From Volunteer Fire House

The New York State Police said in a press release that a 52-year-old man from the town of Wallkill, and a 40-year-old woman from the city of Middletown were arrested for Grand larceny 3rd degree and Conspiracy 5th degree

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation says they were notified in September 2023 about a possible larceny from the Washington Heights Volunteer Fire Company in the city of Middletown.

State Police say that an investigation revealed that over several months, numerous unauthorized transactions from the department’s account were withdrawn totaling over of $17,500.

A detailed investigation into the account revealed that the suspects removed the funds from the account.

State Police say that the female suspect worked as the financial secretary of the fire company, and the male suspect served as the Vice President.

Both were arrested on December 12, 2023, at the New York State Police barracks in Middletown, according to the press release. They were both arraigned in the Town of Chester Court, where they were released on their own recognizance with a return date to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court.