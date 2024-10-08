Vehicles going off road and crashing into structures are scary enough. But this latest incident was not the result of something such as a medical emergency, according to law enforcement.

A woman in New York state is facing felony charges after officials say she was driving while intoxicated. Authorities say they received a call early Saturday afternoon that a vehicle had crashed into a local home. CBS reports that the woman allegedly "exhibited signs of intoxication" at the time of the crash.

Reports of Vehicles Crashing Into Homes

There have been several instances of alleged drunk drivers crashing into homes across the state this year. In June, WIVB had reported that an alleged drunk driver crashed their pickup truck through a house in Wheatfield. The impact of the crash left "significant structural damage to the residence," according to deputies.

Around a month earlier, another incident like that occurred as police say a drunk driver crashed through a home in upstate New York, causing heavy damage to property. Police say the driver even attempted to physically fight the occupants who were inside the home after the crash had taken place.

New York State Woman Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Home

The Albany County Sheriff Office says that deputies arrested a 33-year-old Schoharie woman on DWI charges after she crashed into a home Saturday afternoon. CBS reports that the crash took place in the Town of Rensselaerville.

Deputies says that the suspect showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests roadside. The suspect also refused to submit to a chemical test to determine her blood alcohol content, according to officials.

The woman is due back in court at a later date, according to CBS.