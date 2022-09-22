The Hudson Valley Will Feel the Coolest Temperatures Since Spring

Heavy rain and thunder moved through the Hudson Valley, as a cold front pushed its way through the area Thursday morning. Forecasters say this will bring in much cooler and drier air as we approach the weekend. The cooler air will be just in time for Fall. How cold will it get exactly?

The rain has provided some much-needed relief for the area, though we still have a ways to go before we reach the normal precipitations levels. The summer of 2022 has been much hotter than usual and one of the driest ever on record. The U.S. Drought Monitor says parts of the Hudson Valley are still in a moderate to severe drought.

One of the Hottest Summers on Record

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record. According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 33 days of 90 degree or above temperatures since May.

Much Colder Forecast

The Weather Channel says that highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s. Lows overnight will fall to the mid 40s. Friday will only see highs in the low 60s, and lows in the low 40s. Some areas of the Catskills and other higher elevations could see lows in the upper 30s. This could be the sign of things to come, as the likelihood of any more days with temps over 80 are diminishing.

Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

The Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast. Will we see more of that this year?

Will it Cool Off?

AccuWeather says that the above-average temperatures the Hudson Valley and Northeast have experienced this summer should continue pretty far into this fall. While scattered severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of the area over the summer, most of the Hudson Valley is still considered abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by October could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

Stephen Harris

Long-range outlooks say that cooler weather could finally start to settle in by early November.

New York's Hottest Temperature Ever?

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country. However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime. Read HERE.

