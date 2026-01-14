Hudson Valley is One Week Away From Huge Winter Milestone

On January 22, something meaningful will happen over the skies in the Hudson Valley.

Next Thursday, for the first time in 2026, the sun won’t dip below the horizon until after 5pm. It is a small change, but one that gives some hope that the cold, dreary winter won't be around forever.

For those who have been driving home in the dark for months, it'll be a nice feeling to see at least a peek of sunlight before dinnertime.

Hudson Valley Eyes End of Winter

We're not even close to being finished with winter yet, but next week we will have officially turned the corner. Each afternoon from here on out will bring a little more daylight. It might only be a minute or two at first, but it will add up quickly and before you know it, we'll be back to long, sunny days.

If you can't wait for the warm weather to return, you may want to mark these days on the calendar:

Daylight saving time returns to the Hudson Valley in 45 days. On March 8, the clocks jump ahead and the evenings really start to feel different, even if mornings remain dark for a few weeks.

The first day of spring arrives in 57 days, on March 20. That's still over two months away, but still close enough to start officially counting down.

Plenty of Winter Weather Still On the Way

Next week, there's a possibility of some measurable snow throughout the Hudson Valley, so it's not the time to put those shovels away yet. But with the days getting longer, it's a little easier to dream of spring. And we'll take what we can get for now.

