Why Skunks Are Stinking Up the Hudson Valley This Week

You may have noticed the distinct smell of skunk throughout the Hudson Valley this week. Why are these animals suddenly emerging from their dens?

With the Hudson Valley stuck in an endless winter, it may seem strange to see skunks running around. However, the animals seem to have suddenly awakened and have been captured on Ring cameras scurrying around homes and cars in the middle of the night.

Last week, my family awoke to the distinct smell of skunk and were confused as to why this was happening in the middle of February. It turns out that this month is actually a pretty active one for skunks.

Why Skunks are Out and About Right Now in the Hudson Valley

Despite what most people think, skunks do not hibernate. Instead, the animals retreat to a communal den where they enter a state of torpor or dormancy. Mostly relying on their fat reserves, skunks do occasionally emerge from their dens to forage for food on nights when the temperature goes above 30 degrees.

However, at the end of February and beginning of March, skunks begin to turn their thoughts towards romance.

Mating Season Begins for Skunks in the Hudson Valley

Almost like clockwork, as humans celebrate love on Valentine's Day, skunks also begin to get a bit amorous. Mating season for skunks begins right around February 14, drawing males out of their dens to search for a mate.

Homeowners may notice that distinctive skunk smell most during the end of February and beginning of March because that's when disagreements mostly arise between skunks during the dating process. As a result, there can be lots of fighting and spraying that takes place in the overnight hours right outside your window.

Welcome Sign of Spring

While the smell can be a bit much to take, it's a positive sign that spring isn't too far away. Even though there's still snow on the ground, the skunks have started to prepare for building a family when the weather gets warmer. Hopefully, for both the skunks and us, spring will be here sooner rather than later.