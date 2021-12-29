We need the money now more than ever. It was one person's lucky day December 27 as one third-prize ticket was sold, worth $50,000. While this many seem a bit modest compared to some other past lottery jackpots, it's still fifty grand. Mid Hudson News says the winning ticket was sold at the Quick Stop Express on Route 9W.

Many have dreamed about winning the lottery. That bears the question; how would you plan on spending a substantial money prize? Home renovations? Bills and loans? Vacations? Other things we can't mention without fear of prosecution? According to the NY Post, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Is it true that the odds of being struck by lightning are more likely? Yes. According to the CDC, the odds of being struck by lightning in a year are 1 in 500,000.

Of course, 50K is still a far cry from some of the biggest winners in state history. Remember this story from September 2020? That massive lottery winner came forward to claim their prize, though though they chose to remain anonymous, according to sources. The New York Lottery has said in a press release that the $94.8 million Powerball jackpot was claimed by a man from Malta, NY.

The NY Lotto says that the mystery winner selected a lump-sum payment of $50,868,332, after required withholdings. The Daily Gazette is reporting that the winning ticket for the September 16, 2020 drawing was purchased at the Minogue’s Beverage Centers on Route 9 in Malta

And while this is a quite a huge amount of cash, this wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history. A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person. Not bad at all.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!