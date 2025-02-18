Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Hudson Valley Supermarket

Check your numbers because a big winner in the New York Lottery is somewhere in the Hudson Valley and it could be you.

Last week a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a Hudson Valley supermarket and now it's worth tens of thousands of dollars. The lucky ticket is the first big winner of February in the Mid-Hudson Region.

It's unusual for a jackpot-winning ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley to not come from Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store on North Plank Road is a hotspot for winning lottery tickets, selling several million-dollar tickets over the past few years and crowing multiple Win For Life recipients. In October, the store sold a Cash4Life ticket that will pay out $1,000 a day for life to a lucky Hudson Valley winner with a guaranteed minimum of $7 million.

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Newburgh, New York Supermarket

While the most recent winning ticket didn't come from Smokes 4 Less, it was purchased just a few hundred feet away at the Price Chopper / Market 32 supermarket next door.

A jackpot of $32,024.50 will go to just one winner in the Take 5 drawing on the evening of February 12. A ticket with the numbers 1, 6, 19, 26 and 30 was sold at Market 32, but its unclear if that ticket has been claimed yet.

If you happen to hold the winning Take 5 numbers, you'll have to go to an official New York Lottery Claim Center. Luckily, there is one located in Newburgh at Resorts World Hudson Valley.

It's unclear why this area of the Hudson Valley on North Plank Road has been so lucky, but it's clear that people who have now made it a habit to travel from miles away to get their tickets in Newburgh are on to something.

