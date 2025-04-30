Cash4Life is a popular nightly lottery drawing game which is offered in ten states, including New York. Players pick five white ball numbers from 1 through 60 in the main field, plus one number from 1 through 4 from the second field, the green "Cash Ball".

Ticket sales for CAsh4life began in New York in June 2014, and the first drawing took place three days later, according to sources.

New York State Woman Wins $5 Thousand Dollars a Week For Life

WNYT reports that a Cobleskill woman bought the ticket that will guarantee a pay out of $5,000 a week for life. Jessica Terpenning bought the ticket at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 20 in Sharon Spring, New York, according to WNYT.

The lottery will offer a minimum payout of $5 million, though the winner chose the lump sum payment, which is $3,367,702, after taxes, according to WNYT.

Who Are the Biggest Lottery Winners in New York State History?

A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.

The prize winnings come after the The Warwick Advisor had reported, in late December, that that Washingtonville resident Adam Terzouli claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf Express, on 986 Little Britain Road in New Windsor, according to the Advisor.