You can win a pair of tickets to see Kevin Hart at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, July 20th!

(IMPORTANT: This is for the 10:30pm late show only)

Recognized as one of Forbes' top-grossing stand-up comedians in 2019, Kevin Hart captivated audiences with a sold-out show at Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest. His previous tour, Reality Check, dominated as the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023 according to Billboard. Adding to his accolades, Hart clinched the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 in Pollstar. Notably, he made history with a record-breaking hometown performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, becoming the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

See Kevin Hart at the MJN Convention Center

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.

Hart recently toured internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material titled “The Reality Check” Tour. Kevin Hart filmed his hour in Las Vegas and on July 6 exclusively released it as a comedy special now streaming on Peacock. The tour was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Highest Grossing Comedian of the year.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”