Dead & Company – comprised of Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – will perform at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival on August 23rd, 2021.

Tickets are on sale now here, but we have your exclusive chance to win a pair of reserved seat tickets! To enter, simply fill out the form below!

