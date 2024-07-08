Nominate A Deserving Family To Win The Full Fair Treatment At The Orange County Fair

Summer is the perfect season to gather your friends and loved ones and create lasting memories under the warm sun. Some of our fondest memories are made at the county fair, where families come together to enjoy carnival games, exhilarating rides, and delectable food. With the 2024 Orange County Fair happening from July 18th to July 28th, the excitement is just around the corner, ready to bring that joy back into our lives.

We believe that everyone deserves a day at the Orange County Fair, which is why we're inviting you to nominate a deserving family in your life to win their own ultimate fair experience. The chosen family will receive exclusive perks including free admission, unlimited ride wristbands, and complimentary food vouchers!

Here's how you can nominate a family

Simply fill out the nomination form below, sharing why you think this family should receive the Orange County Full Fair Treatment. We'll carefully review all nominations and announce the winning family who will enjoy a day filled with unforgettable fair experiences.

