Megadeth Take Over Bethel Woods: Enter to Win

Megadeth are heading out on their Destroy All Enemies Tour and will be bringing the heavy metal music experience to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this September 13th! With special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains, this is a show you need to experience in the Bethel Woods pavilion!

Megadeth was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine, following his departure from Metallica. Mustaine formed Megadeth with bassist David Ellefson, and because of the subsequent formation of the band, it added to their early mystique and reputation. This Grammy-award winning band helped pioneer and define the heavy metal genre in the 1980s. Their fast-paced, aggressive style and intricate guitar work set a benchmark for countless metal bands that followed. Over the decades, they have built up a prominent discography and have solidified their place in heavy metal history.

Megadeth has announced a tour featuring a lineup that includes most of their classic hits from albums like "Rust In Peace" and "Countdown to Extinction". Additionally, this summer tour marks their return to North America, where they will showcase songs from their latest studio album, "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!", which was released in 2022.

The Destroy All Enemies North American Tour kicks off this August and tickets are on sale now! We're giving you a chance to win a pair of reserved seated tickets in the Bethel Woods pavilion for this September 13th, so enter below and we'll contact you if you're a winner: