Don't miss Blues-Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa for his Blues Deluxe Tour – this summer only at The Capitol Theatre on Friday, August 23rd & Saturday, August 24th!

SEE JOE BONAMASSA AT THE CAPITOL THEATER ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 23RD

Hailed as one of the greatest guitar players of our time, Joe Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers and this one-time-only “Blues Deluxe” tour is not to be missed! Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Three-Time Grammy-Nominated Blues-Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa

Backed by an all-star band of stellar musicians, the set list for this show will feature songs off his best-selling albums “Blues Deluxe” and “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2”. Highlighting fan favorites and songs performed live for the first time, Bonamassa returns to his roots and gives new life to these classic tracks.

Watch the music video for Twenty-Four Hour Blues off Joe’s latest live album “Live At The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra” available for pre-order now at jbonamassa.com

