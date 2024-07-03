Two legendary bands are teaming up for an unforgettable night of music at Citi Field on August 7th, 2024. Journey and Def Leppard, known for their chart-topping hits and enduring anthems, are embarking on a co-headlining stadium tour across North America, and this stop promises to be one of the highlights.

On August 7th, Citi Field will play host to this spectacular event. In the heart of Queens, New York, Citi Field provides the perfect backdrop for a night filled with timeless classics and memorable performances. Fans can expect to hear hits that have defined generations, from Journey's anthemic "Don't Stop Believin'" to Def Leppard's powerhouse rock ballads.

Def Leppard, fresh from their critically acclaimed albums and sold-out tours, brings their signature sound and stage presence to the tour. Journey, with their powerhouse lineup including Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances. The addition of the Steve Miller Band promises to elevate the evening with their own catalog of timeless hits.

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering these bands for the first time, the Journey x Def Leppard 2024 Stadium Tour at Citi Field is set to be an unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and get ready to rock out under the stars in the heart of New York City.

For your chance to win tickets to the Citi Field show on August 7th with the Steve Miller Band, sign up below. Join us for a night of rock 'n' roll history and create memories that will last a lifetime.