Win Some All Access Passes to The Sugar Loaf Film Festival September 23rd and 24th

The Sugar Loaf Film Festival is returning to the town of Chester to celebrate the spirit of independent film and filmmaking! For two days, this film festival will not only feature emerging filmmakers from The Hudson Valley and New York State but also emerging talent from all around the world.

Exclusive film screenings will be all weekend long featuring a variety of content from documentaries to feature-length films, to animated and short films. The weekend highlight will be a panel discussion with actor William Baldwin, followed by a screening of his movie "Backdraft" and a cocktail party! Tickets are on sale now for Saturday, Sunday, and All Access passes, so grab them and go enjoy the movies!

Enter To Win Tickets

We're giving away a pair of All-Access Passes to The Sugar Loaf Film Festival this Saturday the 23rd and Sunday the 24th. These passes give you admission to both festival days and access to the special event "An Intimate Conversation with William Baldwin" with a VIP Meet & Greet! To enter, simply fill out your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.