Will We Have a Very Active Hurricane Season in the Atlantic?

We're only a third of the way through the 2020 hurricane season, and so far we're way ahead when it comes to storms. Now, forecasters are saying he rest of the season could get even more active, with more major hurricanes on the way. This is certainly not good news for people in the Hudson Valley and East coast after Isaias left millions without power earlier this week.

Wednesday the researchers at Colorado State University as well as NOAA predicted what they're calling an "extremely active" year. The CSU meteorologists are predicting a season with 24 named storms, 12 of which that will become hurricanes, and 5 of those that could be major hurricanes. CBS says this is double the amount of a normal year. 2005 was the year we saw the most storms, with 28 total.

The team at CSU even went further, by saying there's a 75% chance the U.S. coast will be struck by a major hurricane - which is Category 3 or higher.

NOAA also revised their forecast Thursday, calling for 19 to 25 named storms, 7 to 11 that will become hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

Scientists say record warm temperatures in parts of the Atlantic are on factor, plus an above average rainy season in parts of central Africa is another. Many storms in the Atlantic start as disturbances off the African coast, and then eventually move and develop as they move towards North America and the Caribbean.