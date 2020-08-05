Tropical Storm Isaias caused the second most outages in history in the local area. Some could be without power for days.

As of late Tuesday, Central Hudson reports over 100,000 customers who lost power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. Crews are working to address more than 500 locations with wires down, officials say.

"We anticipate that restoration work will continue for several days and this level of damage delays our ability to accurately estimate individual repairs," Central Hudson wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Central Hudson website, mobile app and online resources remain unavailable due to a widespread internet outage impacting access to the Central Hudson network. You can report an outage using Central Hudson's automated phone system by calling 845-452-2700.

Update 8:30 a.m.: Central Hudson reports its website, mobile app and online resources are now working.

"Location-specific estimated restoration times are currently unavailable due to power outages impacting more than 100,000 homes and businesses in our service territory as a result of powerful wind gusts brought by Tropical Storm Isaias toppling trees and limbs onto power lines. Service restoration work is expected to continue through the week and potentially into the weekend. Specific restoration times will be available in the coming days," Central Hudson writes on its website. "Electric line and tree clearing crews are repairing storm damage and working to restore electric service, and additional line crews are due to arrive tomorrow. Dates and times for dry ice, ice and bottled water distribution will also be announced as they become available."

Con Edison says the storm's outage is the second largest in history, surpassing Hurricane Irene. As of its last update, 257,000 customers lost power. 97,000 Westchester County residents lost power, officials say.

"We are focused on safe restoration. We have begun to assess the damage from the storm and have begun 24-7 effort to get customers back in service," Con Edison wrote on Facebook.

In Westchester, the hardest-hit communities include: Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon, Rye, Cortlandt, New Castle and others.

"The company has brought in 220 additional line workers to restore service and has another 100 scheduled to begin work Wednesday. Including tree trimmers and other workers, the company will have brought in more than 500 additional personnel to help with the arduous task of replacing poles, wires, transformers and other equipment," Con Edison said on its website.

As of this writing, all 911 phone lines remain down in Orange County. Here's who to call if you need help. Tropical Storm Isaias caused a lot of damage including downed trees and wires as well as a downed tree that closed down parts of I-84 in Dutchess County.