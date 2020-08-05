Close to one million New Yorkers lost power from Tropical Storm Isaias. Here are power outages for each county in New York.

The storm went on a northern track through the eastern portion of the state and caused multiple downed trees, localized flash flooding and caused 870,000 power outages, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Around 200,000 lost power in the Hudson Valley. Tropical Storm Isaias caused the second most outages in history in the local area, Con Edison reports. Some could be without power for days.

As of this writing, all 911 phone lines remain down in Orange County. Here's who to call if you need help. Tropical Storm Isaias caused a lot of damage including downed trees and wires as well as a downed tree that closed down parts of I-84 in Dutchess County.

Approximately 80,000 electric customers have been restored so far, while 869,611 were still without power as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Cuomo announced. Emergency response personnel from multiple state agencies are currently out in the field assisting local partners with response efforts and the Department of Public Service is working with utility companies to restore service as quickly as possible.

"The State's emergency response personnel are on the ground and fully engaged with our local partners to support any storm-related needs," Cuomo said. "We will work around the clock to ensure communities are safe, transportation is open and that utilities get the power turned back on."

New York's utilities have approximately 4,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response and restoration across New York State. Department of Public Service staff will track the utilities' work throughout the storm event and will ensure the utilities shift the appropriate staffing to the regions anticipated to experience the greatest impact. In addition, PSEG LI, Con Edison, Orange & Rockland and Central Hudson have secured more than 2,000 additional mutual aid line workers to support their response and restoration efforts due to the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Below are power outage numbers by county, according to the Governor's Office: