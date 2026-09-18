A former School Aide in Peekskill was arrested after police say she gave a powerful prescription drug to a student.

Jeanine Stilwell, a former school aide, was arrested September 17, following an investigation into allegations that she provided Seroquel, a prescription antipsychotic medication, to a four-year-old student.

According to police, she is accused of doing so "without the consent of the child’s parents and without the knowledge or authorization of school administration."