Former School Aide Accused of Giving Antipsychotic to a Four-year-old
A former School Aide in Peekskill was arrested after police say she gave a powerful prescription drug to a student.
Jeanine Stilwell, a former school aide, was arrested September 17, following an investigation into allegations that she provided Seroquel, a prescription antipsychotic medication, to a four-year-old student.
According to police, she is accused of doing so "without the consent of the child’s parents and without the knowledge or authorization of school administration."
Stilwell was charged with:
- Assault in the Second Degree (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)
- Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)
Peekskill City School District Statement
On September 18, the Peekskill City School District Superintendent released a statement in response to the arrest.
The following was posted on social media:
Dear Peekskill Families,
The Peekskill City School District is aware that a former teacher aide was arrested on September 17 and we acknowledge the statement released today from the Peekskill City Police Department.Last spring, our concerns about this former employee’s behavior were immediately brought to the attention of law enforcement and we immediately removed them from their assignment. This individual has not had contact with students since March 25, 2026 and is no longer employed by Peekskill Schools.Because this is an ongoing investigation and involves a personnel matter, the District is unable to provide additional details at this time. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to provide any assistance requested as the investigation proceeds.The safety and well-being of our students and school community remains our highest priority. The District takes all matters concerning student safety seriously and maintains strict screening and background-check protocols as part of our employee hiring process.We are committed to maintaining safe learning environments for every student and will continue to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities throughout this matter.
Sincerely,Dr. David MauricioSuperintendent of Schools
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Peekskill Police Department Detective Division at 914-737-8000.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Crime Tips section of the City of Peekskill website.
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