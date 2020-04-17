Wilderness Rescue in Ulster County

Members of the sheriff's department and DEC rangers were dispatched to assist in locating a 26-year old woman.

On April 7, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office contacted the DEC's central dispatch to request help with the search for a 26-year old woman from the Town of Shandaken.

The woman's mother called the police around 10:00 p.m., and the police responded with the K9 Unit. Rangers interviewed the mother and then hiked behind the residence to conduct a search in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area.

Many different areas were searched by police and rangers. The missing woman was located approximately two miles from her home on state land.

She was taken back to her residence to be evaluated.

