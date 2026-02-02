Accident occurred over the weekend at a popular furniture in Kingston, NY.

A car crash over the weekend resulted in a car into a building causing a partial building collapse with 4 occupants in the vehicle when airbags were deployed. Ulster Fire Fire /Rescue Incidents posted about the accident on their Facebook page with Empress EMS on the scene just before 12:30pm Sunday tending to persons with unknown injuries.

The crash occurred at Wiedy's Furniture, a long-standing, family owned furniture store in Kingston, NY operating since 1954. Located on Route 28, it offers a large 45,000 square foot, three-story showroom featuring brands like Flexsteel, La-Z-Boy, and Serta for various home rooms. Despite significant,, but localized, building damage from the car crash on February 1, 2026, the store remains in operation.

Weidy's Furniture took to social media Sunday posting about the car crash which left quite a mess but fortunately all occupants were ok. They went on to thank the Ulster County Fire and Police Departments along with the Ulster building inspector, praising them all for being fast and professional.

So we had a little excitement today, and this is not exactly how we want to make the news. Unfortunately we have quite a mess to clean up but thankfully everyone is okay. A huge shout out and thank you to Ulster Hose 5 Fire Co. Ulster Police Department Ulster Building Inspector, they were fast, professional and truly valued community members. Give us some time to clean up and then stop by to hear our story! #shoplocal

Daily Freeman stated that firefighters were called to Wiedy’s Furniture on state Route 28 in the town of Ulster, N.Y., after a vehicle struck the building on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 and that additional information was not immediately available.

