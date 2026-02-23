Local Celebrity Chef Collaborates with Duces Grill in Poughkeepsie

Chef Roble teams up with Duces Grill for Wing Wednesday promotion.

Duces Grill located inside DC Golf at 10 Crannell St. in Poughkeepsie is a popular, casual restaurant and sports bar known for its extensive whiskey and bourbon selection, French-American fusion menu, and indoor golf simulators. It is considered a "hidden gem" in the area, offering a lively, modern atmosphere with live music, trivia nights, and elevated pub food. You gotta check em out.

Duces Grill Announces Wing Wednesday Collaboration Chef Roble

Duces Grill owner Dan Pizzarelli tells us that Duces Grill (a 4x wings champion) will be doing a Wing Wednesday promotion with local legend Chef Roble. He also said that pop up stuff will be happening regularly (keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates) and they plan to rollout the wing promo starting this week.

About Chef Roble

Chef Roblé was born in Poughkeepsie, New York. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School, Roblé attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. After culinary school Roblé moved to New York City, where he developed a reputation as one of the hottest up-and-coming chefs. He worked through the ranks as the youngest sous chef ever at Abigail Kirsch, an elite New York catering company, and alongside Chris Santos as Chef de cuisine of Restaurant Mojo and on the opening of Stanton Social. Since then, he has cooked for the likes of R&B diva Faith Evans, Rachel Dratch, music mogul Russell Simmons, and Michael Jackson

Chef Roble also had a reality television series from 2011 to 2013. Chef Roble & Co was is an American reality television series on Bravo that debuted December 4, 2011. The series chronicles the life of celebrity chef Roblé Ali and his attempt to launch a high-end catering company in New York City with his older sister, Jasmine. In April 2013, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a second season, which debuted June 5, 2013.

