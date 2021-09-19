Why Are There Green E-ZPasses in NY State? And How to Get One
So there is such a thing as a green eZ-pass? Seriously? There is a green version of that transponder that gets velcro'd to the inside of your windshields.
So what does it take for you to get this green version? Is there something special? Are their more colors or is it just a plain white transponder?
It turns out that there really is a green version of that thing that sticks to the windshield, it is for cars that get really get great miles-per-gallon. How can you get one of these? And why would you want one?
The reason to get one is because it will give you a 10% discount on your e-Zpass tolls. Yes, you would get a discount. Who is eligible to get one of these very rare green transponders?
You will need to be able to prove that your car has better fuel economy than 45-miles-per gallon. Of course, there is a list of cars that have been approved by New York State Department of Transportation, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It is these cars that can be approved for the green e-zpass and the additional discount on the tolls.
To apply for the green transponder, you will need to send a copy of your vehicle registration, along with a letter, asking for the discount. You will need to mail that to the E-Z Pass NY Service Center. *Please note that this green discount is not eligible to be combined with any other discounts.*