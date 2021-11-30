18 States Other Than New York That Will Take Your E-ZPass

Do you feel a bit like you have been forced into finally getting an E-Z Pass for your car? You can 'roll the dice' and take a chance that you won't ever get that toll via the mail?

Too much stress? Yikes, it is, at least to me, so why do you want the E-Z Pass? In theory it will save you a bit of money every time you need to pay a toll, right? There is the tolls by mail amount and then there is the E-Z pass toll price, which depends on the bridge or roadway you are on and the distance you have traveled.

Did you know that you can use your E-Z Pass in other states? Yep! You can even use them to pay for your parking at certain airports, but what other states can you use this little device that you have pretty much been forced to get?

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Minnesota

Florida

Ohio

Delaware

Pennsylvania

New Hampshire

Virginia

Maine

Vermont

Connecticut

West Virginia

Rhode Island

Maryland

North Carolina

Illinois

Indiana

and Yes, New York!

Still feel like you are being bullied into getting the E-Zpass? At least you will get to use it in multiple states. The other bonus is that you will allegedly pay less for the toll, and spend less time waiting in line behind other, slower moving cars.

Is it worth it? Only you can decide.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Mid-Hudson Bridge You drive across it often, but what do you know about the Mid-Hudson Bridge? Test your knowledge.

'Unacceptable' New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

How to Spot Fake Money, Jewelry & Handbags