18 States Other Than New York That Will Take Your E-ZPass
Do you feel a bit like you have been forced into finally getting an E-Z Pass for your car? You can 'roll the dice' and take a chance that you won't ever get that toll via the mail?
Too much stress? Yikes, it is, at least to me, so why do you want the E-Z Pass? In theory it will save you a bit of money every time you need to pay a toll, right? There is the tolls by mail amount and then there is the E-Z pass toll price, which depends on the bridge or roadway you are on and the distance you have traveled.
Did you know that you can use your E-Z Pass in other states? Yep! You can even use them to pay for your parking at certain airports, but what other states can you use this little device that you have pretty much been forced to get?
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Minnesota
- Florida
- Ohio
- Delaware
- Pennsylvania
- New Hampshire
- Virginia
- Maine
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- West Virginia
- Rhode Island
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Illinois
- Indiana
- and Yes, New York!
Still feel like you are being bullied into getting the E-Zpass? At least you will get to use it in multiple states. The other bonus is that you will allegedly pay less for the toll, and spend less time waiting in line behind other, slower moving cars.
Is it worth it? Only you can decide.