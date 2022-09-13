Someone is stealing mail in Peekskill, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of it.

Could it be Blair, Tootie, Natalie, or Jo? Well, not likely, but...the fictional Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school from the 1980s tv series The Facts of Life was set in Peekskill, NY. Maybe Mrs. Garrett has a case of sticky fingers?

All joking aside, there is a serious issue involving mailbox theft happening in Peekskill at one particular U.S. Post office curbside mailbox.

According to the City of Peekskill Police Department, there is an ongoing investigation into the situation involving someone believed to be stealing checks from the mailbox outside the Peekskill Post Office at 738 South Street.

Mailbox Theft Not Only in Peekskill

The City of Peekskill Police has stated that the scheme of stealing checks is for identity theft and financial fraud purposes and that it is not only happening in Peekskill but throughout Westchester County and beyond, in many areas around the country. Peekskill Police have made a recommendation to those that plan on mailing out checks and other financial documents.

What Should You Do to Avoid Checks Being Stolen?

It is recommended that you either walk inside the post office and place your mail in the lobby drop box or use a different location to mail out your checks or other important documents. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office also has more info about the stolen-check scheme that you can read about here.

Well, hopefully, none of the girls at Eastland School are involved in this scheme, LOL. Let's hope the problem gets resolved and the police find whoever is responsible.

