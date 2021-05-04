Whoa! I Saved Over $300 This Month

It may not sound like a lot, but hey more money in the savings account is a plus in my book.

So, how did I do it? Well, I stopped smoking cigarettes, for the second time. I was sitting here thinking, I haven't had a cigarette in over a month, and then obviously I started thinking about much money that translated into. It turns out that when you do the math, it works out to be over $330 per month, considering I was paying roughly $12 per pack depending on where I stopped.

It's crazy when you see how much things like that add up, and it's great that I can now save hundreds of dollars each month by simply making one little change in my life. It's a change that is good for my health and my bank account, seems like a win, win if you ask me.

You never realize how much those little expenses can add up over the course of a month, or a year. Now it's not like I put all that money aside for a rainy day, but it's just money that wasn't taken out this month for no reason, so it remains safe in the account where it belongs. When you add up the cost for the year, the total is close to $4,000, that's a lot of hard-earned money!

What habits have you been able to quit that have saved you a ton of cash? There has to be one, we all have one vice. Leave your experiences and comments below.

