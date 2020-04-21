Which Parts of the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?
Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Dutchess County
- Amenia- 11
- Beacon city- 107
- Beekman- 88
- Clinton- 16
- Dover- 37
- East fishkill- 147
- Fishkill- 172
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 82
- LaGrange- 106
- Milan- 9
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- 24
- Pawling Village- less than 5
- Pine Plains- 12
- Pleasant Valley- 38
- Poughkeepsie- 240
- Poughkeepsie city- 225
- Red Hook- 18
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 40
- Rhinebeck- 11
- Stanford- 7
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale -41
- Wappinger- 153
- Wappingers Falls village- 41
- Washington- 12
* Dutchess County officials note 213 cases are pending address confirmation
Orange County
- Blooming Grove - 235
- Chester - 254
- Cornwall - 103
- Crawford -58
- Deerpark - 53
- Goshen - 291
- Greenville - 51
- Hamptonburgh - 67
- Highlands - 83
- Middletown - 663
- Minisink - 45
- Monroe - 429
- Montgomery - 370
- Mount Hope - 83
- New Windsor - 548
- City of Newburgh - 687
- Town of Newburgh - 366
- Palm Tree - 489
- Port Jervis - 72
- Tuxedo - 39
- Wallkill - 584
- Warwick - 402
- Wawayanda - 129
- Woodbury - 215
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 97
- Town of Shawangunk- 93
- City of Kingston- 131
- Town of New Paltz- 65
- Town of Marlborough- 79
- Town of Saugerties- 65
- Town of Lloyd- 97
- Town of Ulster- 58
- Town of Wawarsing- 87
- Town of Rochester- 23
- Town of Rosendale- 32
- Town of Esopus- 42
- Town of Hurley- 24
- Town of Marbletown- 15
- Town of Woodstock- 18
- Town of Olive- 12
- Town of Gardiner- 20
- Town of Shandaken- 6
- Town of Denning- 2
- Town of Kingston- 1
Putnam County
- Carmel -287
- Kent- 147
- Patterson - 67
- Philipstown- 75
- Putnam valley- 89
- Southeast- 142
Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates but says a map is in progress.
All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.