Which Parts of the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County

    • Amenia- 11
    • Beacon city- 107
    • Beekman- 88
    • Clinton- 16
    • Dover- 37
    • East fishkill- 147
    • Fishkill- 172
    • Fishkill village- less than 5
    • Hyde Park- 82
    • LaGrange- 106
    • Milan- 9
    • Millbrook- less than 5
    • Millerton village- less than 5
    • North East- less than 5
    • Pawling- 24
    • Pawling Village- less than 5
    • Pine Plains- 12
    • Pleasant Valley- 38
    • Poughkeepsie- 240
    • Poughkeepsie city- 225
    • Red Hook- 18
    • Red Hook village- less than 5
    • Rhinebeck- 40
    • Rhinebeck- 11
    • Stanford- 7
    • Tivoli village- less than 5
    • Union Vale -41
    • Wappinger- 153
    • Wappingers Falls village- 41
    • Washington- 12

* Dutchess County officials note 213 cases are pending address confirmation

Orange County

      • Blooming Grove - 235
      • Chester - 254
      • Cornwall - 103
      • Crawford -58
      • Deerpark - 53
      • Goshen - 291
      • Greenville - 51
      • Hamptonburgh - 67
      • Highlands - 83
      • Middletown - 663
      • Minisink - 45
      • Monroe - 429
      • Montgomery - 370
      • Mount Hope - 83
      • New Windsor - 548
      • City of Newburgh - 687
      • Town of Newburgh - 366
      • Palm Tree - 489
      • Port Jervis - 72
      • Tuxedo - 39
      • Wallkill - 584
      • Warwick - 402
      • Wawayanda - 129
      • Woodbury - 215

Ulster County

        • Town of Plattekill- 97
        • Town of Shawangunk- 93
        • City of Kingston- 131
        • Town of New Paltz- 65
        • Town of Marlborough- 79
        • Town of Saugerties- 65
        • Town of Lloyd- 97
        • Town of Ulster- 58
        • Town of Wawarsing- 87
        • Town of Rochester- 23
        • Town of Rosendale- 32
        • Town of Esopus- 42
        • Town of Hurley- 24
        • Town of Marbletown- 15
        • Town of Woodstock- 18
        • Town of Olive- 12
        • Town of Gardiner- 20
        • Town of Shandaken- 6
        • Town of Denning- 2
        • Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

          • Carmel -287
          • Kent- 147
          • Patterson - 67
          • Philipstown- 75
          • Putnam valley- 89
          • Southeast- 142

Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates but says a map is in progress.

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.

