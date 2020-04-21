Which Parts of the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County

Amenia- 11



Beacon city- 107



Beekman- 88



Clinton- 16



Dover- 37



East fishkill- 147



Fishkill- 172



Fishkill village- less than 5



Hyde Park- 82



LaGrange- 106



Milan- 9



Millbrook- less than 5



Millerton village- less than 5



North East- less than 5



Pawling- 24



Pawling Village- less than 5



Pine Plains- 12



Pleasant Valley- 38



Poughkeepsie- 240



Poughkeepsie city- 225



Red Hook- 18



Red Hook village- less than 5



Rhinebeck- 40



Rhinebeck- 11



Stanford- 7



Tivoli village- less than 5



Union Vale -41



Wappinger- 153



Wappingers Falls village- 41



Washington- 12

* Dutchess County officials note 213 cases are pending address confirmation

Orange County

Blooming Grove - 235





Chester - 254





Cornwall - 103





Crawford -58





Deerpark - 53





Goshen - 291





Greenville - 51





Hamptonburgh - 67





Highlands - 83





Middletown - 663





Minisink - 45





Monroe - 429





Montgomery - 370





Mount Hope - 83





New Windsor - 548





City of Newburgh - 687





Town of Newburgh - 366





Palm Tree - 489





Port Jervis - 72





Tuxedo - 39





Wallkill - 584





Warwick - 402





Wawayanda - 129





Woodbury - 215

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 97







Town of Shawangunk- 93







City of Kingston- 131







Town of New Paltz- 65







Town of Marlborough- 79







Town of Saugerties- 65







Town of Lloyd- 97







Town of Ulster- 58







Town of Wawarsing- 87







Town of Rochester- 23







Town of Rosendale- 32







Town of Esopus- 42







Town of Hurley- 24







Town of Marbletown- 15







Town of Woodstock- 18







Town of Olive- 12







Town of Gardiner- 20







Town of Shandaken- 6







Town of Denning- 2







Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

Carmel -287









Kent- 147









Patterson - 67









Philipstown- 75









Putnam valley- 89









Southeast- 142

Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates but says a map is in progress.

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.