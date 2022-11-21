Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?

Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!

Where is this New York State winery and which wine did they win for? Will you be able to get your hands on a bottle and will it go well with your Thanksgiving Dinner? Heck, this wine will probably go with every dinner.

What is the New York Winery that made it to the 2022 Wine Spectator Top 100 List?

The New York winery that made it to the list is Hermann Wiemer, which is located in Dundee, New York, the Finger Lakes Region. The winery made it to the #45 spot on the list. While I say to you 45 our of 100, but this is the list of the top wines in the WORLD. Some serious competition here.

Which wine made it to the Top 100 Wine Spectator List?

The wine that made it to the list is the Hermann J. Wiemer Riesling Seneca Lake HJW Vineyard. Here is the description from Wine Spectator about this wine:

Delicious from the start, with a burst of meringue, lemon gelée and Jonagold apple flavors backed by jasmine and honeysuckle accents through the long, pure finish. Drink now through 2032. 800 cases made. —JM

Now for the real question, can you still get your hands on a bottle of this wine? Will it pair with your Thanksgiving Dinner? While there are just a few stores across the State of New York that have bottles in stock, the best opportunity for you to get this wine is to contact the winery directly. They can ship wine to you inside New York State. As for the answer to the question, of will it work with your Thanksgiving Dinner? Oh heck yes! In fact, get a couple of bottles for this year, and then a few bottles for next years Thanksgiving Dinner as well. Cheers!

