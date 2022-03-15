Where to Get the Best Pint of Guinness in the Hudson Valley

If you can't make it to Ireland for St. Patrick's Day, the Hudson Valley has the next best thing.

You don't have to be Irish to celebrate on St. Patrick's Day. Even if you've never been to the emerald isle, you can have an authentic Irish experience right here in the Hudson Valley.

We spoke with Michael Reardon, the official Guinness Brewery Ambassador about the care that goes into pouring the perfect pint of beer. Reardon has one of the greatest jobs I've ever heard of. As the Guinness ambassador, he travels from bar to bar sharing information on how to properly enjoy the official drink of Ireland.

According to Reardon, pouring a proper pint of Guinness takes two minutes.That's right, from the time you order your Guinness you'll need to wait two minutes before putting the pint to your lips if you want to experience it the right way. You'll know you're getting an authentic pint of Guinness if the server fills your glass 3/4 of the way full before setting it aside to rest.

Once the pint has rested for a couple of minutes (yes, minutes) the foam will properly rise to the top of the glass, leaving a solid black pint. The glass is then topped off and handed to the customer. The Boris and Robyn Show traveled to Ireland to try our hand at pouring the perfect pint at the legendary Guinness brewery. It's not quite as easy as it looks.

Not many bars have the patience to serve an authentic pint of Guinness, so if you want the true experience you'll have to go somewhere that does it right. Sweeney's Irish Pub on Main Street in Walden is one of those places.

Gary Sweeney takes his Guinness seriously. He also doesn't mess around when it comes to authentic Irish food and entertainment. On St. Patrick's Day, Sweeney's will be opening their doors at 6am for their famous Irish breakfast. 101.5 WPDH will also be broadcasting live all morning long in anticipation of the first official pint of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day.

The countdown is on for 8am when the Guinness will begin flowing, signaling a day-long celebration at Sweeney's. Live music, giveaways and all sorts of Irish entertainment will continue throughout the day at one of the most authentic pubs in the Hudson Valley.

Listeners who join WPDH at Sweeney's between 6am and 10am can win concert tickets, T-Shirts and loads of prizes from Guinness.

