Where To Find Capacity Info For New York State Parks

With COVID-19 limiting access to many locations, it's always nice to know if the place you are trying to go is full or not.

The State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department has resources if you're heading out to any of New York's 180 State Parks. From Long Island beaches to The Walkway Over The Hudson to Niagra Falls there's a lot to do in New York state. Interest in local attractions is at an all-time high with travel options limited.

There are a few options to stay informed about whether it's a visit to their COVID-19 website, download the New York State Parks Explorer App, or by texting 511NY. Be aware that parking on some high visitation days could be limited to ensure it doesn't get too crowded. Face coverings should be available for times when social distance can't be maintained and access to restrooms could be limited or unavailable. For the latest updates, you can visit HERE.

New York State's 'PLAY SMART * PLAY SAFE * PLAY LOCAL' campaign is underway encouraging residents to make use of in-state recreation options while following guidelines set forth by the Center For Disease Control (CDC). Anyone taking advantage is encouraged to use the #PlaySmartPlaySafePlayLocal, #RecreateResponsibly, and #RecreateLocal hashtags on social media.