Where to Enjoy Live Music in the Hudson Valley

To be quite honest, nothing can compare to live music. There’s something about people gathering around to listen to feel good music while supporting local talent. Live music can boost your mood, experience and discover new sounds and be in a positive atmosphere.

I love listening to local, live music during the warmer months outside, throughout the Hudson Valley. With challenging times and maximum capacity rules, its been harder on musicians. I came across a group of talented entertainers that will be blessing us with their presence this week.

Here are a few places to check out, have fun and let loose. I’m also including one live concert virtually as well.

Monday February 15,2021 at 4:30pm

Marji Zintc will be performing acoustic tunes virtually. Her voice has been comparable to Joni Mitchell and she also teaches coach voice and guitar lessons. Tune in to hear Marji on Facebook and YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GigQFGXf-ps&feature=youtu.be

Friday, February 19th at 6:00 pm

Join the Judith Tulloch Band at the Stagecoach Inn in Goshen, NY. They bring their excitement through music within the pop and jazz world. They have even opened for Michael McDonald before.

http://www.judithtulloch.com/Judith_Tulloch_Band/Home.html

Friday, February 19th at 6:30 pm

Get ready to hear from Laurie Anne, Fred and Midnight Slim at Harmony’s Bar and Grill in Slate Hill. They bring their upbeat energy into the space while covering artists from all genres. Hear the guitar skills from Midnight Slim during this event.

https://laurieannesmusic.com/

Are you heading out this week to hear some live music or are you listening virtually? Either way, enjoy the show and soak up those good vibes.