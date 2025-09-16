Don’t Close Your Pool Just Yet, Hudson Valley Experts Warn

If you've already closed your swimming pool, you may be in for some trouble.

With school back in session and cool mornings settling in across the Hudson Valley, many homeowners have already packed away their noodles and floaties, convinced that swimming season is over. But pool professionals say closing your pool too soon can turn that sparkling water into a murky mess, and cost you a small fortune next spring.

Why Timing Matters When Closing Your Pool in the Hudson Valley

Local pool shops report a rush of customers snapping up winterizing kits, inflatable cushions, and heavy-duty covers.

While early birds may earn points for avoiding the fall of leaves, experts warn that closing down a pool while the water is still warm is a recipe for algae and cloudy water. My own backyard pool, for instance, was still hovering just below 80 degrees on Monday, far too warm for a proper shutdown according to pool pros.

The Magic Number For Closing Your Pool in the Hudson Valley

Most pool experts agree that your water should cool to at least 65 degrees before you even think about winterizing, and ideally drop below 50. At those temperatures, algae growth slows to a crawl, and the chemicals you add before closing will last through winter.

Closing a pool while it’s still in the 70s allows bacteria to thrive under the cover, leading to green slime, stained liners, and expensive cleanups in April.

Leaves vs. Algae: Striking a Balance

Of course, local pool owners have another enemy: falling leaves. Left to stew at the bottom, they can stain liners or clog drains. If you must cover early to head off the foliage, aim for that 65-degree benchmark and make sure your water chemistry is balanced first.

A leaf net can also help you stretch the season. It keeps debris out while allowing you to wait for cooler water before adding the heavy winter cover.

The Bottom Line

Patience pays off. Waiting until your pool water has cooled enough not only protects your investment but also makes spring opening a breeze.

So hold off on that winter cover a little longer, enjoy siting poolside in the the crisp September sunshine, and give your pool the best chance to emerge clear and blue when the weather finally warms.

