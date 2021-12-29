What’s the Deal with This Poughkeepsie Eyesore?

Driving through the Poughkeepsie, Red Oaks Mill area regularly, one can't help but notice this eyesore of a building.

Back in May, it was reported by Hudson Valley Post, that a truck had driven into an abandoned building at 2019 New Hackensack Rd in Poughkeepsie, causing significant damage to the structure. The building was reportedly once a glass place called Community Glass. I remember way back when seeing the place open as a business. It's been sitting vacant for so many years at this point. I always wondered if someone would come along and do something with it, maybe even turn the place into an apartment building.

Photo credit: Arlington Fire District

Well, I often take the drive through Red Oaks Mill and down New Hackensack road several times a week in my travels and have noticed that not much has changed in over 6 months since the truck plowed into the building, other than the truck being gone and a fence around the structure saying DANGER: DO NOT ENTER. I must say, the mangled building is a very noticeable eyesore to anyone that takes the beautiful drive through that area, and it got me thinking, when is this gonna be cleaned up? When will the building either be fixed up or torn down? Does it need to stay there looking the way it does? It's been over 6 months!? Who do we have to call for someone to take action? LOL So many unanswered questions, but here's to hoping that something gets done with the spot in 2022.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives