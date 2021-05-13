What’s the Best Time to Mow Your Lawn That Won’t Annoy Your Neighbors?

So, the weather mixed with Mother's Day last weekend prevented me from mowing the grass, and it's been driving me crazy all week. I wanted to get to cutting after dinner, but I was informed that I shouldn't be "that guy". What's the best time to mow your grass that won't annoy your neighbors?

When you live close proximity to other people, you have to take certain things into consideration, like what time is the best time to mow your grass? I mean, you don't want to wake your neighbors up or prevent them from getting the kids to bed. Tonight, I wanted to mow after dinner, which was roughly seven o'clock. I was told that I should just wait, and do it over the weekend as it was getting late. I figured it was still light outside and I had time to get it off the list. I should also mention that I purchased a new weed wacker this week and haven't had a chance to properly break it in.

I would never mow the grass too early, as I'm not an early bird catches the worm type of person, but apparently, I'm the guy that will mow too late. I would assume the better the relationship you have with your neighbors, the more likely they wouldn't care. I would also assume that they're some people that don't give a damn what their neighbors think as well. I guess I'm in the middle if I'm being honest.

Wandering around the internet, if you're trying to consider your neighbors at least, a good time to start would be after 8:00 a.m. during the week, and 9:00 a.m. on weekends with a cutoff time at roughly 7:00 p.m. I get it but 7:00 p.m. during the summer months gives me almost 2 hours to get the grass done.

What time is your cutoff for mowing the grass?

