What’s in Your Garden? This Is What I’m Growing
Here we are, in the middle of a pandemic, and we’ve noticed that a lot of folks have decided to grow their own food this summer. Maybe you have more time on your hands, or maybe you’re tired of putting on all the gear it takes to go into a grocery store for fresh produce. For us, it was a little of both. So I thought I’d share my garden picks for the season.
So, there you have a peek into my little vegetable garden. What are you growing this year?
