Orange County Arboretum Plant Sale

I have talked to a lot of people who have decided that this would be a perfect year to start that garden that they've been talking about starting for years now. With the coronavirus pandemic a lot of people have more free time on their hands, less to do with it, and they're tired of having to rely on iffy trips to the grocery stores for fresh produce. So, a garden it is!

If you're one of those above-mentioned people, and you are in the Orange County area, you might want to schedule a trip to the Orange County Arboretum at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. Not only do they have beautiful gardens and grounds to explore, but right now you can take advantage of their annual plant sale. The Arboretum will be open for appointments Tuesday -Saturday next week and Thursday - Saturday the following two weeks. Each appointment is for 2 adults, and you must wear masks.

For more information, check out the Orange County Arboretum facebook page.To book an a appointment, click here.

