What Was This Forgotten Poughkeepsie Business?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

I've driven by this plaza so many times and I can't figure out what used to be here. It's tragic but there are closed businesses everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region. They're almost unavoidable. There's a good chance you drive by several closed or abandoned buildings each day. If you live or work in the Poughkeepsie area maybe you can help me identify this abandoned business.

The Dutchess Center in Poughkeepsie, New York has become a graveyard of forgotten and decaying businesses? Do you remember what this place was? If so, what year did it close?



Google Maps may have an answer. Did it used to be a Sears store location? According to Google Maps, there was a Sears Appliance Repair in the plaza but it says it was in a different building.

If you have any idea what once filled this building then please let me know. I'm not from the area and I'm curious.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Next to this business is a Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparation Services and an old Kmart store.

Here's a peek inside the Dutchess Center. Someone made a video tour of the plaza and recently posted it on YouTube.

Check out the video here.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.